"One of the very best humans" - Big E sends a heartfelt message to former WWE Champion

Mr. Money in the Bank 2021 Big E has taken to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to his New Day brother Kofi Kingston on the latter's 40th birthday.

Kofi Kingston and Big E, along with Xavier Woods, started teaming up together in 2014 as The New Day. The trio have had a highly successful career together, winning a total of 11 tag team titles combined on RAW and SmackDown. Earlier this year, WWE named The New Day as their greatest-ever tag team.

While the trio is no longer together on the same brand, they still share a special bond. On Kofi Kingston's 40th birthday, Big E wrote a special message for him on Twitter. Big E had huge praise for Kofi, calling him one of the best humans to ever enter the professional wrestling industry:

"Happy 40th birthday to one of the very best humans to ever enter this industry! I’ve been incredibly blessed to call @TrueKofi my brother for the last 7 years and counting. I’m regularly inspired by his devotion to his family & the depth of his character. I love you dearly, Kof!" wrote Big E in his tweet.

Could Big E take revenge for Kofi Kingston through a Money in the Bank cash-in on Bobby Lashley?

Last month at WWE Money in the Bank, Kofi Kingston faced WWE Champion Bobby Lashley for his title. Lashley completely dominated Kingston and won the match. Earlier, Lashley also assaulted Xavier Woods on RAW.

At the very same pay-per-view, Big E became the winner of the 2021 men's Money in the Bank match. He now holds the briefcase that guarantees him a world title shot any time and anywhere in the next year. While Big E is on SmackDown, it is entirely possible for him to show up on RAW and cash in on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, taking revenge for Kofi Kingston as well as Xavier Woods' losses.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley warned Big E about cashing in on him. He claimed that the Money in the Bank winner should go after the Universal Champion Roman Reigns instead:

"If he comes, he comes. If he comes, he comes! But he saw what I did to his other partners, so that's one thing he needs to take into consideration. I think he is good where he is at on SmackDown, chasing after Roman. I think that's the best possibility for him," warned Lashley.

