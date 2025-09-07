Big E shares personal update

WWE Superstar Big E recently shared a personal update on social media. The former member of The New Day travelled to France to be on the WWE Clash in Paris Post-Show panel.The former WWE Champion got engaged to be married to Kris Yim earlier this year. Kris Yim is SmackDown star Michin's real-life sister. The popular couple made their relationship public in April 2024.Earlier today, Big E took to his Instagram account to share multiple pictures from his recent visit to Paris. He was accompanied by his fiancé. The couple visited several popular places in the city.&quot;La Ville Lumière. Excursions with my wife-to-be, my co-conspirator and my best friend,&quot; he wrote. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBig E's last appearance on weekly television was on Monday Night RAW on December 2, 2024. He had come to celebrate The New Day's 10th anniversary with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston but was kicked out of the group by the two. He has not wrestled a match since suffering a horrific neck injury in March 2022.Big E wanted to be WWE legend's retirement matchWWE Hall of Famer Goldberg wrestled his retirement match against Gunther on the July 12 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. However, after the bout was announced, Big E expressed his desire to go up against Da Man.Speaking on an edition of RAW Recap, the 39-year-old noted that he was a massive Goldberg fan. He recalled meeting the veteran at a Walmart signing nearly 25 years ago. The former member of The New Day added that he wanted to wrestle Goldberg in the latter's retirement match, but it could no longer happen due to his neck injury.&quot;Look, it was like I was 13 years old once again. It was like, I harken back to him winning the title at the Georgia Dome. I met this man at a Walmart signing like 25 years ago. You know what I mean? Like, we got to do a Hot Ones together. This man, my wrestling fandom is so deeply connected to this man. My most famous promo of all time has to do with that man. I wanted his retirement match. That's obviously off the table,&quot; he said.Big E has made it clear that he is free of pain and that his strength is great. His C1 vertebra has healed but hasn't formed a new bone, which is keeping him from getting back into the squared circle. It remains to be seen if he ever makes a return to the WWE ring.