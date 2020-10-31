The main event of SmackDown saw Jey Uso take on Daniel Bryan. It has been a while since we've seen Daniel Bryan compete in a singles match and he had a great one.

Jey Uso was a part of the opening segment of SmackDown where he had an emotional confrontation with Roman Reigns. The Universal Champion Roman Reigns provoked him from the get-go and Jey Uso had an outpouring of emotions, declaring that he hated his cousin.

With that said, the main event had gotten underway at the end of the night and it was a solid bout from start to finish. While Daniel Bryan came close to securing a submission victory, Jey Uso managed to escape and defeated Daniel Bryan clean.

While some were surprised to see Daniel Bryan put over Jey Uso clean, there was a clear purpose to it. Roman Reigns was already ringside for the final part of the match and Jey Uso finally told him what he wanted to hear - that he was with him.

When Roman Reigns demanded that he prove it, Jey Uso would lay the beatdown on Daniel Bryan repeatedly and brutalize him to end the show. With over 20 days left for Survivor Series, it will be interesting to see how it all eventually plays out.

Is the Jey Uso-Roman Reigns alliance the way to go forward?

It'll be interesting to see how the alliance plays out going forward. Roman Reigns also brutalized the injured Jimmy Uso at Hell in a Cell, forcing Jey Uso to declare "I Quit". There have been rumors that WWE has been wanting to add a Samoan faction to the new heel Roman Reigns and we wouldn't be surprised if Jimmy Uso aligned with the duo as well after the latest episode of SmackDown.

We're not sure how Paul Heyman factors in to all of this, but what we know for sure is that his alliance with Roman Reigns is nothing like what it was with Brock Lesnar.

We're seeing an entirely new chapter in Roman Reigns' career and he could have both his cousins by his side again. Jimmy Uso is only expected to return in the first quarter of 2021.