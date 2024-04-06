Big issue at WWE Hall of Fame; changes being suggested - Reports

The WWE Hall of Fame event has very recently been a follow-up to Friday Night SmackDown before WrestleMania. However, there is reportedly a big issue with this Triple H-selected Hall of Fame class, and changes are being suggested.

From an attending fan's point of view, sitting through the WWE Hall of Fame can be a bit tiresome. After the two-hour SmackDown to get them excited for WrestleMania weekend (where they will sit for at least 10 hours over two days), the Hall of Fame takes place. The ceremony lasts for hours and can lead to crowd fatigue.

This was none more evident than in this year's 2024 Hall of Fame, where fans appeared to be leaving the arena due to fatigue. While Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame speech was one for the ages, WrestleVotes has reported that the post-SmackDown Hall of Fame doesn't seem to be working as staff at the Wells Fargo Center are making fans move to the camera side:

It must also be exhausting for the Wells Fargo Arena staff and ring crew, who now have to prepare for the NXT: Stand & Deliver event on Saturday Morning - the same day as WrestleMania Saturday.

This scheduling conflict and packing it all together are proving to be a bit of an issue, and they could have a direct impact on fan reactions on WrestleMania Sunday.

While it's clear that not all fans are attending SmackDown, The WWE Hall of Fame, NXT Stand & Deliver, and RAW, along with WrestleMania, it's easy to see how people would get burned out from it.

Ultimately, WWE will have to deal with this in the coming years, and they have to figure out a way to schedule and space events that don't burn fans out.

