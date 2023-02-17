Big match announced for SmackDown go-home show ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

This week's Friday Night SmackDown is set to take place in Montreal, Canada, and ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber, the company has one last show to promote the announced contests for the premium live event.

The upcoming episode of the blue brand features a potentially hard-hitting tag team bout between Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and The Viking Raiders. Adam Pearce has now announced a singles match for the show.

Asuka and Liv Morgan have recently been exchanging tweets and taunting each other, with Morgan challenging The Empress of Tomorrow to a match ahead of their Elimination Chamber match. This led to Pearce officially booking the contest.

The two stars are now set to face each other this Friday before entering the Chamber on Saturday night.

"BREAKING: Clearly @WWEAsuka and @YaOnlyLivvOnce have unresolved issues lingering from #WWERaw They will get the chance to resolve them in person tomorrow night on #SmackDown when they go one-on-one in Montreal!" tweeted Adam Pearce.

Who will Bianca Belair defend her WWE title against at WrestleMania 39?

The RAW Women's Champion defeated Becky Lynch and Bayley on this week's RAW, stopping the two veterans from qualifying for the Chamber match.

After the bout on WWE Digital Exclusive, the EST stated that she would be in Montreal, Canada, to keep a close eye on the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

"I’m exhausted after tonight. I’m glad I’m getting a week of rest before Elimination Chamber because I won’t be in the match, but I will be there watching it," said The EST.

Elsewhere on the card are several high-profile matches, including a United States Championship Elimination Chamber match.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will likely conclude their feud once and for all, while Edge and Beth Phoenix will look to stop The Judgment Day's tyrant.

The main event is perhaps the most awaited match that isn't on the Mania card, between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, in the latter's hometown, no less. What happens between the two former stablemates will set the tone for the official buildup to WrestleMania 39.

What are your predictions for the 2023 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

