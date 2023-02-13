Triple H apparently wants two top WWE RAW Superstars promoted as "all-time greats"

Before becoming the Head of Creative of WWE, Triple H was known for his work behind the scenes in NXT. During his time on the developmental brand, The Game focused on building the women's division, and two superstars in particular from that era went on to have immense success on the main roster.

Becky Lynch and Bayley became multi-time world champions on the main roster, and apparently, Hunter now wants to promote the veterans as "all-time greats."

During last week's edition of Monday Night RAW, the commentators referred to Lynch and Bayley as all-time greats, and this was not by accident. The two wrestlers main evented the show inside a Steel Cage.

As Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this is likely due to Triple H's intervention, as they will not say it on their own.

"It notable that the announcers now, and obviously this comes from Levesque because they’d never say this on their own, that Lynch and Bayley are all-time greats in wrestling," Meltzer stated. [H/T: Wrestling News]

When Vince McMahon was Head of Creative, he would anoint certain wrestlers in this category, like John Cena, for instance. Currently, Roman Reigns holds the position as one of, if not the greatest WWE Superstar of all time.

Trish Stratus is expected to return on WWE RAW tonight

This week's go-home edition of Monday Night RAW will feature a contract signing between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley for a bout between the two. The match is seemingly set to take place on Saturday at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Tonight's show will also likely feature the return of WWE legend Trish Stratus, according to reports. Last week, Lita showed up during the main event and assisted Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL.

Both Lita and Trish Stratus are two of the most iconic female wrestlers in the Stamford-based promotion. The latter's full-time career even came to an end following a Women's Championship bout against Lita at Unforgiven 2006.

Trish is currently rumored to be competing at the Elimination Chamber. As per the reports, the Hall of Famer will team up with Lita and Becky Lynch to take on Damage CTRL.

Do you think Trish, Lita, and Becky Lynch will take on Damage CTRL on the road to WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

