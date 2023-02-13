Last week's RAW show was loaded with appearances by WWE Hall of Famers. While Edge and Beth Phoenix confirmed their participation at the Elimination Chamber event, Lita saved the day for Becky Lynch in her Steel Cage Match against Bayley. This led to rumors about another legend returning to the red brand.

Lynch and Lita are speculated to fight Bayley's gang at Elimination Chamber 2023. The numbers advantage lies with Damage CTRL but that may not last long because adding to the strength of the babyface duo could be Toronto's hometown girl. According to reports, Trish Stratus is expected to return on WWE RAW tonight.

Stratus has been a close friend to Lita both inside the ring and outside. Their history dates back to the early 2000s when they were in the process of being established names on the roster. Both WWE Hall of Famers fought multiple times for the women's title before parting with mutual respect at Unforgiven 2006.

Interestingly, the penultimate tag team match of Trish Stratus and Lita came alongside Bayley in 2018. With Natalya and Sasha Banks also on their team, the crowd-favorites defeated Alicia Fox, Mickie James and The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan).

The Stratusfacion Specialist was last seen inside the ring at SummerSlam 2019. Her critically-acclaimed match against Charlotte Flair led her to believe she has got more to offer to the current women's division.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus wanted to fight one-on-one with RAW Superstar Becky Lynch

Could Trish Stratus return as a villain to WWE? The potential turn could lead to some interesting rivalries with Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and even Becky Lynch.

During an interview, Trish Stratus did tease the idea of having a feud with Becky Lynch. Big Time Becks has been on top of the ladder for a long time now and there is no shortage of women who want to step inside the ring with her.

"I know who should return, heel Trish. Becky Lynch and I, we had a little buzz going there before our live event in Toronto and I got to smack the taste out of her mouth, that was fun. I'm just saying."

The WWE Hall of Famer could pull off a shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber, betraying Lynch and even Lita in the process. Time will tell whether such an event pans out on the Road to WrestleMania.

