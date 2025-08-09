Big name confirmed for WWE Survivor Series 2025

A big WWE name has been confirmed for the Survivor Series Premium Live Event in November. The 39th annual Survivor Series will once again carry the WarGames theme and will be held at Petco Park in San Diego, California

Fans can expect another iteration of the WarGames match, that has become the staple of the PLE. On top of that, the PLE is likely to feature some of the WWE's biggest stars in high profile bouts.

Well, another big name has been added to the event and it is none other than former WWE Women's Champion, Victoria.

Talking to SoCal Val in an interview on WrestlingNewsCo, Victoria (real name Lisa Marie Varon) talked about her WWE experience, her iconic matches and not being at the Evolution PLE.

Victoria said seeing Melina and Torrie Wilson at the event made her feel bad that she was missing out. She also revealed the conversation she had with Trish Stratus.

"I text her, I go, 'Oh, I I just watched watched you.' And she goes, 'I was really upset you weren't invited.' And I go, 'I felt like I was missing out, the fear of missing out, right?' But I was just there at SmackDown in San Diego and they sat me in front row...And then Adam the next day, he goes, 'I'm really upset you were not involved with that.' And I was like, 'You know, don't be.' Survivor Series is coming to San Diego in November, I believe and I'm already invited," she mentioned. [From 18:49-19:40]

Victoria is a former two-time WWE Women's Champion and had a run in the promotion from 2000-2009. She was involved in some marquee feuds and matches with Trish Stratus and Molly Holly during this time.

Victoria has fond memories of WWE Survivor Series

WWE inviting Victoria for Survivor Series is fitting given her history at the event. It was the PLE where she beat Trish Stratus to win her first Women's Championship in 2002 in a Hardcore Rules match.

Victoria would later drop the championship at WrestleMania XIX to Stratus in a Triple Threat Match involving Jazz. She also famously competed in the first women's Steel Cage against Lita and later fought Molly Holly in a Hair vs. Title match at WrestleMania 20.

With Victoria invited for Survivor Series, it will be interesting to see whether she gets involved with current WWE stars from the women's division.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WrestlingNewsCo and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

