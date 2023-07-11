Big name reveals how she played a part in WWE Superstar John Cena landing a role in Barbie

While WWE Superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena has a few movies coming up, perhaps one of his biggest yet is the Greta Gerwig feature Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, among a plethora of other stars.

The movie is slated for a worldwide release on July 21, 2023. The WWE veteran will portray Merman Ken in the upcoming film.

Chris Van Vliet got to interview both of the film's lead actors recently. During the conversation, Margot Robbie recounted meeting John Cena in London, where she casually asked him whether he wanted to be part of the project:

"I did (have something to do with John Cena being in Barbie). It was actually a fortuitous… It happened while we were shooting in London. I ran into him at a restaurant and we’d worked together before and I was like — actually I ran into him because I went to pay the bill and they were like, 'John Cena already took care of it,' and I was like, 'What!? Where is he?'" Margot Robbie said.

She then continued with a running gag about the WWE Superstar's "You Can't See Me" shtick:

"I mean he’s a big guy… Yeah, because I couldn’t see him (she laughed) but I was like, he’s hard to hide. Anyways, I found him and I was like, 'What are you doing here?' He was shooting at (Warner Bros Studios) Leavesden where we shot the film as well and I was like, 'That’s where we’re shooting Barbie,' and I was like, 'Do you wanna come be a Merman in Barbie?' He was like, 'Uh, yeah,' and I was like, surely he’s not gonna agree to it just like that and he did. He’s so awesome like that." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

John Cena also starred alongside Jackie Chan in the feature film Hidden Strike recently, directed by Scott Waugh.

John Cena returned to WWE last week at Money in the Bank

Despite teasing a WrestleMania show taking place in the UK, John Cena's return was more about having some fun while also laying the foundation for a feud that could take form if the story, timing, and crowd reactions all come favorably.

The 16-time world champion's promo was cut short by Grayson Waller, who held his own in the dynamic between babyface and heel. The Aussie ultimately got hit with an Attitude Adjustment to end the segment.

