"Who better to beat him than [John] Cena", "Sadly no" - Fans debate whether current WWE titleholder's run should be disrupted 

John Cena's last WWE match was seriously underwhelming, especially considering the number of memorable bouts that took place elsewhere on the card at WrestleMania 39.

After spending an entire career being the company's flagbearer, The Cenation Leader's time is finally up. Austin Theory often expresses his pride in "beating John Cena" on The Grandest Stage.

While the veteran could reignite a rivalry with the young champion when he returns, fans believe Cena should instead go after the Intercontinental Championship. Gunther vs. John Cena is widely regarded as a dream match. It also opens up the possibility of the latter becoming a Grand Slam Champion, finally winning a title that has eluded his career.

When WrestingWorldCC asked on Twitter whether John Cena would ever win the IC Championship in WWE, fans reacted like this:

"Based off of his schedule, no, it probably won’t happen. They also won’t have him win it while Gunther is champion. They’d want someone who could consistently defend the title and provide substantial merit to the belt, and Cena can’t provide that at this stage. However I’d love to see him win it, and Sheamus," one fan wrote.

"Whoever beats Gunther could be transitional champ? Cena don't need the title but we know WWE love giving accolades to people so maybe?" one fan wrote.

"He don't need to have it. But that would help Gunther to move up to world champion top spot if he lose the ic title though. Who better to beat him than cena," another fan wrote.

"Sadly no. It would be amazing to see, but he's not full time anymore. Maybe time will tell," one fan commented.

"He needs #17 idc if he loses it in a day. Give the goat what he deserves before he's completely done," another fan said.

"After winning the WWE Championship for the first time he should've never held any other title that's not World Championship gold again. He's so giving, ain't no way, Austin, Rock or Hogan were winning the United States Championship, 10 years into their main event run," one fan argued.

It's hard to fathom a substantial title reign for John Cena at this point in his career. More importantly, if WWE ever decides to put another title on him, it'd probably be a world title.

If The Franchise Player manages to secure his 17th world title win, he'd be the first one to break Ric Flair's existing record. He is currently ahead of Charlotte Flair, Triple H and Randy Orton in world title reigns.

John Cena on 37-year-old WWE star possibly breaking Ric Flair's record

It's no secret John Cena admires Hall of Famer Ric Flair. On Josh Horowitz's HappySadConfused podcast recently, Cena discussed the legendary superstar's daughter, Charlotte Flair, potentially breaking her father's record:

"I do like the legacy that Charlotte [Flair]sis creating for herself. I know Ric Flair had said something about if she were to win a 17th championship, we should be there, both to shake her hand and I got to see Ric recently and tell him that if that happens, we will both be there because I think that's tremendous," John Cena said. [H/T: BodySlam.net]

Sarah @CharlootteFlair 🏼 When Charlotte Flair wins a title, it just another friday! When Charlotte Flair wins a title, it just another friday!👸🏼 https://t.co/zcbHa1XVgV

Cena also revealed in the recent past that Ric Flair was one of his favorite drinking buddies. You can read more as he details why here.

Should WWE book Gunther vs. John Cena or will the latter become a 17-time world champion?

