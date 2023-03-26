13-time WWE Champion loved to drink with two Hall of Famers, including Ric Flair

WWE star John Cena revealed that he has always organically gravitated towards people who love life, naming Ric Flair as the epitome of a wise man who had a burning desire to live life to the fullest. For the very same reason, John Cena named The Nature Boy and Pat Patterson as the two guys he loved to drink with.

Speaking to comedian Andrew Santino of Whiskey Ginger, John Cena explained why he loves mixing alcohol and socializing with Flair and Patterson, especially the former:

"He [Ric Flair] just has so much energy. He's got such a tremendous lust for life and I am drawn to that. I'm drawn to people who love life. There is a tipping point where it becomes counterproductive. You don't want to live like today is your last day because it could be, but I I tried to find a little bit of bounce. But man he was always great." [h/t: WrestlingNews.co]

Cena continued to talk about the wisdom both Hall of Famers had, which is another factor that drew the United States Championship number-one contender towards the legends:

"Pat Patterson was always great. The late Pat Patterson was always great because these guys not only are there because they want to socialize and share, they have all this fu**ing wisdom. Ric especially, and Pat, weren't jaded... I just always gravitated towards people who were having a good time."

John Cena vs. Austin Theory will open WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that the United States Championship contest will kick off the first night of WrestleMania 39.

The bout marks the 45-year-old WWE veteran's first on The Grandest Stage in three years, and also his first championship match in eight years.

Incidentally, his last title bout at the Showcase of the Immortals was for the United States Championship against Miro (fka Rusev) in 2015.

Meanwhile, John Cena discussed in the aforementioned interview about his childhood days being bullied for having a peculiar interest.

Would you like to see John Cena win the United States Championship from Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes