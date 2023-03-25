Former WWE Champion discusses being bullied at a young age for "listening to hip hop music" 

"We either have a story of, I used to be a bully, or I used to be bullied," stated former 16-time WWE Champion John Cena as he shared a story of his childhood growing up in West Newbury, MA.

WWE fans are well aware of John Cena's taste in hip-hop music. The Hollywood star even released a rap album back in 2005 titled You Can't See Me, from which Cena took his now universally famous entrance theme.

Speaking to Andrew Santino on Whiskey Ginger, John Cena revealed that where he grew up, people cared for rock 'n' roll and hair band metal music, unlike the WWE star who preferred the hip-hop genre and dressed like Kid 'n Play and Kriss Kross.

Despite being ridiculed for it, Cena was motivated to continue being himself but never resorted to physical violence in return:

"I got bullied for listening to hip hop music. Growing up in West Newbury, Masachusettes, 1200 people, it was jeans and rock 'n' roll, and like, hair band metal," John Cena said. "In the late 80s, early 90s, I loved hip-hop, and I would dress like Kid 'n Play House Party-style, rayon polka dots, wing tip shoes, you name it. Like the Kris Kross pants on backwards... And I got harassed, and beat up everyday."

John Cena continued:

"But it would be easy to just be like 'Okay I'll dress the way they want' and no one will pick on me anymore. I'd got even more, like, I never used physical violence to begat violence, I just was myself even more. I've always had a weird courage to be like, 'Man, I should try that, I should try this, and see where it goes.'" [40:22 onwards]

John Cena will return to WWE RAW less than a week away from WrestleMania 39

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his title against John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Their bout was made official on the March 6 edition of Monday Night RAW.

The 16-time world champion is expected to be there on the go-home edition of the red brand, which is scheduled to take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.

