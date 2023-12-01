Big Seth Rollins' WWE title match set for SmackDown night

Seth Rollins will be defending his title on SmackDown night, and his opponent for the match has been set.

Rollins came out on WWE RAW this week and called CM Punk a hypocrite before Drew McIntyre confronted him. He said that he had to give Jey Uso a title shot, something that upset McIntyre and led to him hitting him with a headbutt, although their initial interaction had been friendly. What followed was a beatdown, which only stopped after Jey Uso came out to make the save.

Now, though, before his title match against Jey Uso, The World Heavyweight Champion will be defending his title after WWE SmackDown this week. As per advertisements and also confirmed by Dave Meltzer, Seth Rollins will be facing Shinsuke Nakamura to defend his title.

It's going to be a dark match for the crowd and not on the show itself.

In the meantime, Nakamura finally revealed the meaning of his cryptic promos on RAW. They were not aimed at CM Punk, as some had surmised, but were instead meant for Cody Rhodes. Rhodes was ambushed by the star and was attacked from behind, getting the red mist sprayed in his face.

The American Nightmare will want revenge, but it remains to be seen if this means that he will be coming after Nakamura during his match against Seth Rollins after SmackDown this week.

