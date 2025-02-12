  • home icon
Big update on Jey Uso's WrestleMania opponent (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Feb 12, 2025 02:41 GMT
Jey Uso makes his entrance through the crowd (Image via WWE.com).
Jey Uso makes his entrance through the crowd (Image via WWE.com).

Jey Uso's road to WrestleMania kicked off in a major way. The Yeet Master last eliminated John Cena to win the Royal Rumble. He spent two weeks before finally deciding on his opponent for WWE's biggest PLE of the Year.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided a major update on Jey Uso's WrestleMania opponent, noting that WWE wants to do Jey versus Gunther on the big stage.

"Yeah, Joe, it's funny you start with that cause I did ask and I got back, yeah. As of right now, yes. All signs point to that match actually happening. And I think enough people are behind it, enough fans care about it. I'm hearing that it's legitimate and it's gonna happen 64 nights from now." [From 02:44 onwards]
Uso was attacked by Gunther this past Monday on RAW while doing his dance on the top of the broadcast table. However, the assault only prompted Jey to pick the Ring General as his opponent to a huge roar of approval from the WWE Universe.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently predicted Jey Uso would claim his first world title by beating Gunther at WrestleMania. It remains to be seen if Russo's prediction comes true come April.

Edited by Angana Roy
