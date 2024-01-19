Big update on talks between WWE and Kazuchika Okada after stunning NJPW departure announcement - Reports

The entire wrestling world has been talking about Kazuchika Okada in the last few hours after New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that the ace of their promotion was making a shocking departure. Fightful Select provided an update on possible talks between Okada and WWE.

Kazuchika Okada was associated with New Japan Pro-Wrestling for over 13 years and had spent a large chunk of that time as the ace of the promotion, becoming a seven-time World Champion in the process. He became the flag bearer of the Japanese wrestling promotion and was reportedly one of the highest-paid wrestlers in the world as a result. This was one of the big reasons why it came as a shock that he decided to leave NJPW.

According to Fightful Select, WWE sources reported that they had not heard about any talks involving both parties. However, it was stated that the Stamford-based promotion is likely to explore the possibility of signing Okada. WWE sources also told Fightful that they were not sure if Okada would ever want to make the jump in the first place.

Kazuchika Okada made amends with TNA Wrestling and participated in its Snake Eyes tapings

One of the big reasons why New Japan Pro-Wrestling cut ties with TNA Wrestling in 2010 was the latter's treatment of Kazuchika Okada, who had been sent over to the United States of America to get some experience.

However, after over a decade, those fences have been mended, and Okada performed in TNA Wrestling's recent "Snake Eyes" tapings, where he teamed up with Motor City Machine Guns' duo of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley to defeat Moose, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards. In the post-match promo, Okada revealed that he had no ill will towards TNA Wrestling.

"Thank you. Many people ask me, 'Why [do] you hate TNA?' But I don't hate TNA. Thank you TNA. TNA made me, not Rainmaker. But good scene for me. Thank you everyone," Kazuchika Okada said. [0:15 - 0:50]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Okada and where he ends up wrestling.

