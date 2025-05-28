Big update on WWE plans for John Cena's final trip to Saudi Arabia

WWE is moving forward through an interesting period with John Cena as the top champion of the company. Fans had called for a Cena heel turn for years, but the surprising run as a villain continues to receive a mixed bag of feedback. Speculation picked up when Cena was booked for a return to Saudi Arabia, and now a major update has been announced.

Big Match John was recently booked for WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The Undisputed Champion's trip to the kingdom was revealed by the PLE promotional poster, which features Cena front and center by himself. With retirement waiting at the end of this year, the former Dr. of Thuganomics is working tours around the world, and the controversial kingdom will host a part of his Farewell Tour.

Heel Cena is now confirmed to work multiple shows in Saudi Arabia next month. WWE and local promoters have the 17-time World Champion listed for SmackDown on June 27 and Night of Champions on June 28, both held at Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital. WWE MENA (Middle East & North Africa) released the following promo with a teaser for Cena's final match in the country.

"On June 28 in Riyadh, The Last Great Champion returns. John Cena: one final match in Saudi Arabia. WWE Night of Champions at Kingdom Arena, The Last Time Is Now. Tickets available on WeBook," said the voice-over.

Cena worked six non-televised live events in Saudi Arabia from 2014-2015. He then defeated Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble PLE in April 2018 but lost to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in November 2023.

John Cena to work his final WWE Money in the Bank

World Wrestling Entertainment will return to the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, June 7, for Money in the Bank 2025. This will be the final MITB PLE for John Cena, as he is retiring at the end of this year.

The Undisputed Champion will team with Logan Paul for a blockbuster tag team showdown. The heels will lock up with Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso after Rhodes stopped Cena from attacking the World Heavyweight Champion during his recent SNME match with Paul.

Cena won his first time entering the MITB Ladder Match in 2012. It appears the actor-wrestler will not get the chance to win another Money in the Bank briefcase.

