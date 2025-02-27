Big WWE announcement on Charlotte Flair

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Feb 27, 2025 15:30 GMT
Charlotte Flair is a 14-time World Champion. (Image via: WWE.com)
WWE Superstars are gearing up for Elimination Chamber on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Ahead of the premium live event, the company made a massive announcement about Charlotte Flair.

Upon her return to the ring after over a year, The Queen won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. After making appearances on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown, Flair confirmed that she would challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

That said, it was recently confirmed that Charlotte Flair will appear on the March 14, 2025, episode of SmackDown. This Friday night show will emanate from the Olimpic Arena Badalona in Barcelona, Spain.

Check out the announcement below.

Former champion prevented Charlotte Flair from quitting WWE

Wrestling veteran Eugene recently revealed a story about the time The Queen thought of quitting the sports entertainment juggernaut. The former World Tag Team Champion discussed this on his Behind the Scenes channel on YouTube.

Eugene recalled how he encouraged Charlotte Flair during a difficult time, preventing her from leaving wrestling. The former WWE star said his simple words of support helped her persist in the business.

"She was a college volleyball player. I mean, a phenomenal athlete, strong, big. And she didn't tell me until much later that she was thinking about quitting and she was going through a tough time at that point and she told me that those word of encouragement that I gave her, just to simply tell her that she's going to be good, and she has been, she is, just those simple words that I gave her kinda kept her in the wrestling business," Eugene said.
Whether Charlotte Flair defeats Stratton at WrestleMania in April to become the first-ever 15-time Women's Champion remains to be seen. If she does, The Queen will make history and further solidify her status as a trailblazer in the women's division.

Edited by Pratik Singh
