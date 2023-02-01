"Bigger than any Roman match"- WWE Universe reacts to Seth Rollins possibly facing 27-year-old megastar at WrestleMania 39

Seth Rollins has been one of WWE's most consistent performers for a decade, during which he has put on some great matches at WrestleMania. Rumors of The Visionary facing Logan Paul at the Grandest Stage of Them All this year caused a huge uproar among fans, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts on the possible match.

The seeds for a potential match between the two were planted at the recently concluded Royal Rumble, where Logan surprisingly eliminated Seth Rollins. The Maverick also did not last long in the competition and was soon thrown over the top rope by the eventual winner, Cody Rhodes.

Logan Paul has proved in the past that he belongs in the ring with the very best. He has gone from strength to strength inside the squared circle and his match against Roman Reigns was loved by fans and critics alike.

With WrestleMania season approaching, many fans believe that the social media megastar could be the ideal dancing partner for Rollins. Some, however, feel that The Visionary belongs in the World Title picture.

🕊 @utd_retired



Seth should be the main part of Mania, he’s been carrying RAW for the past year @reigns_era If they put Seth in this match just so he can put over Logan…Seth should be the main part of Mania, he’s been carrying RAW for the past year @reigns_era If they put Seth in this match just so he can put over Logan…Seth should be the main part of Mania, he’s been carrying RAW for the past year

Matteoox🇦🇷 @WiloDouzinhoo

Whoever beats Roman should get both, then you can split them at the draft. @reigns_era Don’t understand the hate, it’s a guaranteed BANGER. Seth is nowhere near in the IC or UWC, it’s too late to fix get him in there. Also, no you don’t split the titles before Mania cuz that is dumb.Whoever beats Roman should get both, then you can split them at the draft. @reigns_era Don’t understand the hate, it’s a guaranteed BANGER. Seth is nowhere near in the IC or UWC, it’s too late to fix get him in there. Also, no you don’t split the titles before Mania cuz that is dumb. Whoever beats Roman should get both, then you can split them at the draft.

Gregmusic @CleffyVinyl @reigns_era Just please book Seth to go over. I’m kinda worried they’re gonna have Logan go over for the shock factor. @reigns_era Just please book Seth to go over. I’m kinda worried they’re gonna have Logan go over for the shock factor.

Regular Goated Ws @GoatedWsHG @Pablotheduck084 @reigns_era After this BANGER it might aswell become official that seth is the present day Wrestlemania. Banger with Logan, banger with Cody, banger with Cesaro, banger with KO, Brock was ok, banger triple threat at 34, HHH was decent, banger with Orton. @Pablotheduck084 @reigns_era After this BANGER it might aswell become official that seth is the present day Wrestlemania. Banger with Logan, banger with Cody, banger with Cesaro, banger with KO, Brock was ok, banger triple threat at 34, HHH was decent, banger with Orton.

TrussInGod91 @God91In @reigns_era Ppl saying Seth shouldn't be fighting a celebrity at Mania. Logan Paul isn't just any celebrity man. Dude can really wrestle @reigns_era Ppl saying Seth shouldn't be fighting a celebrity at Mania. Logan Paul isn't just any celebrity man. Dude can really wrestle

Kamogelo @kamoutd

He should be main eventing with Roman @reigns_era They doing my Goat so dirty manHe should be main eventing with Roman @reigns_era They doing my Goat so dirty manHe should be main eventing with Roman

Jevonte 💫 @Jtaexix @reigns_era It should be pretty good. Seth absolutely should win though @reigns_era It should be pretty good. Seth absolutely should win though

Jade 🇺🇸🇺🇦 @JadeXEddie @reigns_era Logan Paul is unironically a great wrestler and a natural heel, just annoying when he’s one of the “big surprises” at the rumble. @reigns_era Logan Paul is unironically a great wrestler and a natural heel, just annoying when he’s one of the “big surprises” at the rumble.

Red @raj_6909 @reigns_era This is bigger than any Roman match @reigns_era This is bigger than any Roman match

WWE veteran does not like the idea of Logan Paul facing Seth Rollins

Logan Paul has proved his doubters wrong in just three matches inside the WWE ring. The social media megastar took Roman Reigns to his limits at Crown Jewel and was on the verge of usurping the Tribal Chief.

Speaking about a potential match between Paul and Seth Rollins, Vince Russo highlighted that going from Reigns to Rollins is a step-down for the YouTuber and does not make much sense:

"Here's the problem I have with them. Bro, Logan Paul had a match with Roman Reigns. Now we're going down the ladder. That's what I hate. If he would've had a match with Rollins first, and he goes over. But he lost to Roman Reigns and now he's going down the ladder. I don't know what that does for anybody other than this is a spot fest and Oh-Aah!"

Seth Rollins has not had a great record at WrestleMania in the last few years. He was defeated by Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38. The Visionary will also compete for the United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber at WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event.

Who do you think Rollins should face at the Show of Shows? Sound off below!

