"Biggest payday for one match in Saudi" - Triple H could step out of retirement in WWE after 4 years, speculates veteran

Sometimes it's hard for a WWE Superstar to turn down an offer, especially when it's about a big payday in Saudi Arabia. Several retired icons have been forced to step out of retirement over the years, with Shawn Michaels being the most notable example.
Two wrestling veterans recently discussed the possibility of WWE CCO Triple H having one more match. The Game last wrestled on the January 11, 2021, episode of RAW and announced his in-ring retirement the following year at WrestleMania 38 due to heart issues. He has since been steering the WWE ship behind the scenes.
Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand podcast, Stevie Richards said he's confident that higher-ups would convince Triple H to lace up his boots again. In an amusing bit, the wrestling veteran joked about The Hunter standing a strong chance of breaking Ric Flair's heart attack record.
"I guarantee it’s gonna be somebody ‘GOATing’ him out of retirement to do this... I’ll tell you what, if he wants to break Ric Flair’s heart attack record for the last match, he has a good chance of doing that."
Bin Hamin chimed in and added that Triple H could wrestle again if the Saudis offered him a big payday.
"First time ever. Biggest payday for one match in Saudi. How do you feel about it?" (From 3:22 to 3:37)
Triple H on whether he has one more match left in him in WWE
During the Night of Champions post-show, the fans at the arena erupted with the chants of "one more match" for Triple H.
The Game shut them down, saying:
"You chant all you want, but there ain’t one more match in this. They say, like ‘if it's the last thing you do.’ Well, it would be the last thing I do."
Despite wearing a defibrillator in his chest, Triple H is living a healthy life and has no intention of putting his life at risk.
