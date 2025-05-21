Triple H's unusual reaction to being told he'd never wrestle again

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H had to hang up his boots a few years ago due to health issues. He recently revealed his reaction to being told he would never wrestle again.

In 2021, The Game had a near-death experience after suffering a serious heart issue. The 14-time World Champion had to undergo heart surgery and give up his in-ring career. At WrestleMania 38, Triple H kicked off the show by leaving his boots in the middle of the ring. The 55-year-old has since been focusing on leading the company's creative process.

During his recent appearance on his wife Stephanie McMahon's show, Stephanie's Places, Triple H recalled being told he would never compete in the squared circle again. He revealed that he was unfazed by the news because he was still alive and had his wife and children by his side:

"I remember when they had the conversation with me when they said we're gonna put a defibrillator in and the reasons why so that means you would never wrestle again, like you can't, you have to not do physicality. That didn't even faze me. I was still alive, still had you, still had the kids, that’s what mattered. The rest of it was just stuff," he said. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Triple H had a disagreement with Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38

Triple H leaving his boots in the ring to confirm his retirement from in-ring competition is one of the most memorable moments of WrestleMania 38. However, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon did not want it to happen.

Speaking to Stephanie McMahon on Stephanie's Places, The Game disclosed that he and his father-in-law had a disagreement about the segment. The Chief Content Officer revealed that the former chairman told him that he did not want to start the show with a "downer":

"The moment in Dallas, you know, Vince asked me to go and open the show. The idea of putting my boots in the ring was not what he had in mind. Like, why do you want to, like, I don’t know, open the show with a downer? And I said, I don't see it as a downer. Like, I sort of see it as a triumphant moment. I'm back. I'm not going to wrestle anymore, but I am f***ing back," he said. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon got extremely emotional and teared up discussing The Game's health issues.

