Triple H & Stephanie McMahon almost cry in heartbreaking moment on camera; The Game makes surprising reveal

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon recently shared a heartbreaking moment as they discussed The Game's health scare from a few years ago. Meanwhile, the WWE CCO revealed a gift his wife gave him.

Over the past few weeks, The Billion Dollar Princess has interviewed several major WWE stars on her Stephanie's Places podcast, including CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and The Bloodline. On this week's episode, the former WWE Chairwoman has her husband, Triple H, as a guest. In a short clip from the episode, which is set to drop on Wednesday, McMahon and The Game discussed the latter's near-death experience in 2021.

The current Chief Content Officer suffered a serious heart issue and underwent successful heart surgery in September of that same year. Triple H's medical condition forced him to retire from in-ring competition. As he and his wife addressed the subject, the 55-year-old stated that the near-death experience made him see life from a different perspective. Meanwhile, the couple teared up as The Game revealed the Momento Mori coin Stephanie gave him, which reminded him that life could end at any moment:

"You gave it to me. Momento Mori. You can die at any second. This can all stop at any second. Basically saying don't get caught up in all this bullsh*t. Life is f**king fleeting. So, it can all go away at any moment," he said. [0:37 - 1:00]

WWE CCO Triple H will never wrestle again due to his heart condition

Although Triple H retired due to his heart condition nearly three years ago, many have speculated whether he would ever return to the squared circle. In an interview with Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show last year, The Game put an end to these speculations.

The WWE Chief Content Officer disclosed that he will never wrestle again, pointing out that he is at peace with that:

"I don't think so. I don't think I should be out there taking bumps around like look I've gotta jump-start alright so that's all good as a backup system, but if anything goes bad in your life, which could happen to anybody at any given time. So I got a backup system, you don't want to unplug the wires," he said.

Former WWE Superstar Jonathan Coachman recently claimed Vince McMahon has cut ties with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

