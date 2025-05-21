Triple H had a disagreement with Vince McMahon ahead of heartbreaking moment at WWE WrestleMania

WWE's Chief Content Officer recently had a heart-to-heart conversation with his wife, Stephanie McMahon, on Stephanie's Places. He revealed that he had a disagreement with her father, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, ahead of a heartbreaking moment at WrestleMania 38.

Nearly four years ago, The Game had a near-death experience as he suffered a major heart issue. The 55-year-old had to undergo surgery and was told he would never wrestle again. After announcing his retirement, the current WWE Chief Content Officer kicked off WrestleMania 38 to leave his boots in the ring.

Speaking to his wife on Stephanie's Places, Triple H revealed that Vince McMahon was against the heartbreaking segment. He told The Game he did not want to open the show with a "downer." The Game pushed back, explaining to the former WWE Chairman that he did not see it as a downer but as a triumphant moment.

"The moment in Dallas, you know, Vince asked me to go and open the show. The idea of putting my boots in the ring was not what he had in mind. Like, why do you want to, like, I don’t know, open the show with a downer? And I said, I don't see it as a downer. Like, I sort of see it as a triumphant moment. I'm back. I’m not going to wrestle anymore, but I am f***ing back," he said. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Stephanie McMahon cried recalling Triple H's WWE WrestleMania 38 moment

As she discussed Triple H's heartbreaking moment at WrestleMania 38 with The Game, Stephanie McMahon stated that although it was celebratory, it was also bittersweet.

The Billion Dollar Princess recalled one of their daughters drawing Triple H's boots with the caption, 'My Dad is Unstoppable." Stephanie was then brought to tears as she confessed to her husband that he is her and her daughters' hero.

"It was celebratory but it was bittersweet. It made such an impact on all of us, your whole family, but not just us, everybody. What goes through my mind, it's just this image I can't get out of my mind is something that one of our daughters created. And it's a picture of your boots. It's from that night. You are their hero. And you are mine," she said.

The couple also teared up as they discussed Triple H's health scare and the Momento Mori Stephanie gifted him.

