Stephanie McMahon's confession to Triple H brings her to tears

Stephanie McMahon shared an extremely emotional moment with her husband, WWE CCO Triple H, on her show, Stephanie's Places. The Billion Dollar Princess was even brought to tears as she made a heartfelt confession to The Game.

The current Chief Content Officer was the latest guest on his wife's show. The couple discussed several topics, including favorite WrestleMania entrances and The Game's WWE debut. The 14-time World Champion also opened up about his retirement from in-ring competition following his health scare a few years ago. At WrestleMania 38, the 55-year-old kicked off the show to leave his boots in the middle of the ring.

Speaking on Stephanie's Places, McMahon recalled one of their daughters making a drawing of her father's boots from that night with the caption, "My Dad is Unstoppable." A tearful Billion Dollar Princess then confessed to her husband that he is her and her daughter's hero.

"It was celebratory but it was bittersweet. It made such an impact on all of us, your whole family, but not just us, everybody. What goes through my mind, it's just this image I can't get out of my mind is something that one of our daughters created. And it's a picture of your boots. It's from that night. You are their hero. And you are mine," she said. "It's all I need," an emotional Triple H responded.

Triple H revealed how his health scare changed his perspective on life

On the same episode of Stephanie's Places, Triple H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, discussed his health scare and how his near-death experience led him to have a different perspective on life.

The Game also revealed a Momento Mori coin The Billion Dollar Princess gifted him, which reminded him that life could end at any moment.

"You gave it to me. Momento Mori. You can die at any second. This can all stop at any second. Basically saying don't get caught up in all this bullsh*t. Life is f**king fleeting. So, it can all go away at any moment," he said.

Triple H almost threw Stephanie McMahon out of Madison Square Garden during a previous episode of Stephanie's Places.

Please credit Stephanie's Places and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More