Hall of Famer books the next step for Trish Stratus after her WWE RAW appearance (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter would like to see WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair face his old friend, Trish Stratus. Moreover, he wants it to be a babyface vs. babyface contest, a classy wrestling match.

Stratus received a massive reception in her home country of Canada when she recently appeared on WWE RAW. Previously, Stratus had made it clear to Mr. Apter himself that if given the opportunity, she would like to take the fight to Becky Lynch. But until she's back in the thick of things, Apter wants a Belair vs. Stratus feud.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, the legendary pro wrestling journalist said the following:

"It is great to see Trish Stratus again. After teasing a possible comeback a short time ago on an exclusive SK Apter Chat, she seems serious about moving forward with it." Apter continued, "I would like to see her face Bianca Belair. But neither should turn. I want a classy pro wrestling match, HHH style."

But then, what about Becky Lynch?

"Trish wanted Becky! So maybe when Becky finally returns Trish will already be deep in the WWE waters," said Apter.

It remains to be seen whether Trish Stratus will clash with either of these women down the line.

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch have teased a WWE feud before

As seen in the tweet embedded above, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have traded barbs and set the stage for a massive showdown.

We know from her match against Charlotte Flair that Stratus keeps in great shape and could certainly have another exciting run. One has to wonder if such a contest will indeed happen at WrestleMania or a Saudia Arabian event.

Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch or Bianca Belair? Which match do you want to see, reader?

