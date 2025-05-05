  • home icon
Bill Apter comes out in agreement with WWE legend's frustrated comment (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified May 05, 2025 01:24 GMT
What did Bill Apter have to say this week? (via Apter
What did Bill Apter have to say this week? (Image via Apter on X/Twitter)

Veteran journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on a WWE legend's comments. The legend in question, Mickie James, had grabbed the limelight with a few choice words during the LFG show.

In the show, Mickie had shared her assesment of a prospective WWE star, Zena Sterling. Zena's attire was apparently revealing enough to take away attention from her in-ring work, which Mickie found to be counter-productive. She advised Zena to focus more on wrestling itself rather than a provocative outfit, as it was something that Mickie had worked hard to change during the Divas era with other legends.

Speaking about Mickie's words on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, veteran journalist Bill Apter stated:

"Mickie James has always been a cheerleader for the wrestling business, the women's division. She looks at them like she is, as an athlete, and that's what she is trying to promote. So, that's her feeling and there is nothing wrong with that." [3:34 onwards]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also commented on Mickie James' words

Similar to Bill Apter, Teddy Long is apparently in full agreement with Mickie's advice.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about how Mickie had the young prospect's best interests at heart and stated:

"She is absolutely right. Any woman should not have to dress in a provocative way just to try to get a job. Okay. But Mickie knows better than anybody. And you know she's been there, she's been in that spot before. So what she is trying to do is to educate her and let her know you don't have to do it. It ain't gotta be like that. Dress nice, come on out, and just do what we want you to do. Do your job." [1:42 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Zena Sterling down the line in WWE.

