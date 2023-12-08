Bill Apter commends former WWE name for blunt honesty, wishes him a speedy recovery (Exclusive)

A former WWE personality has received high praise from legendary journalist Bill Apter, who also sent his wishes for a quick recovery.

The former WWE personality in question is Dutch Mantell, who was known as Zeb Colter during his time in the Stamford-based promotion. Also an exclusive member of the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff, he took to Facebook to announce that he had been hospitalized with an undisclosed illness.

This has sparked a conversation about Dutch on this week's Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis. Speaking about the veteran, Bill Apter said:

"Dutch, get well. I am sure you are watching this, you are a big fan of all the shows here on Sportskeeda and Wrestlebinge. You are definitely gonna kick out and be back shortly. Dutch Mantell by the way has got to be one of the few people in this business I have ever met that always says what is on his mind. Whether he is politically incorrect, correct whatever. When he wants to say something, and he means it, he will do it. He is a really good guy," said Apter. [7:12 onwards]

Bill Apter has commented on a potential former champion returning to WWE

The legendary journalist is often seen predicting certain things in the pro wrestling business, many of which do prove to be correct. He recently speculated the return of a former champion as well.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter was asked about the possibility of Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné) returning to the Stamford-based company. He stated:

"Well, miss Moné, we don't know yet if she is gonna come back to WWE. She might sign with AEW or Ring of Honor. But I'd love to see her back in WWE. If Jade Cargill who has said just wait, we are planning things around me that are gonna be really a gem and successful, I think a match against Sasha Banks would be in the cards. I think it would be magnificent," Bill Apter said.

Whether Sasha will return to the company or not is something only time will tell.

