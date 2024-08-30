Bill Apter defends his comments about the Montreal Screwjob, says he "had talked to some people" backstage in WWE (Exclusive)

The Montreal Screwjob is certainly one of the biggest moments in the history of WWE, marking an instance that is still talked about today after more than two decades. Legendary journalist, Bill Apter, recently made some rather surprising comments which have seemingly received backlash, but the veteran was adamant about his words.

While the Montreal Screwjob is generally understood to have a non-scripted ending that Bret Hart knew nothing about, Bill Apter has a different opinion. According to him, the whole affair was elaborately planned from the very beginning, also involving Bret himself. This statement has prompted quite a few negative responses, which have forced Apter to address the matter.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine show hosted by Mac Davis, Apter defended his previous comments, stating that he "had talked to some people" backstage.

"I had talked to some people who were backstage there, and they said no one will ever know the truth that Bret and Shawn did not like each other, but that Montreal screwjob was planned so Vince could get rid of Bret," he said. [1:39 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was not completely convinced

While Bill Apter seemed very certain about his take, Teddy Long was skeptical about the Montreal Screwjob potentially being a work.

When asked about his thoughts on the same episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine show hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that he would only be sure of the facts if they came from Bruce Prichard himself.

"I just don't really know what to say about that. Like you say you talked to some people backstage that may know, but then you gotta figure out who those people are. Who the people that you were talking to [...] Only the person I basically would believe would be Bruce Prichard. And if Bruce Prichard never said that, I just, I wouldn't know," he stated. [2:23 onwards]

It remains to be seen if any more details will come to light about one of the biggest WWE controversies someday.

