"He was losing his mind" - wrestling journalist breaks down Edge's heel turn on RAW (Exclusive)

Bill Apter shared his thoughts on Edge's heel turn this week on RAW.

The Rated-R Superstar unleashed a vicious attack after AJ Styles accepted his WrestleMania challenge. He incapacitated Styles with a low blow and then executed two Con-Chair-Tos on The Phenomenal One.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter discussed the surprise heel turn on RAW. He mentioned that the Ultimate Opportunist looked like a madman and it seemed as though he was losing his mind.

Here's what Apter had to say about the heel turn:

"He went crazy. He almost looked like he was losing his mind. (...) You talk about a heel turn. Nobody knew that he was going to turn major heel on AJ Styles this past week. And when he gave him that Con-Chair-To. Whew!" (from 15:28)

Check out the entire episode of UnSKripted in the video below:

Apter also mentioned that the heel turn was impactful and as old school as it could get:

"Not all of them have an impact like Edge did this past Monday Night. That was done right out of old school because no one ever saw it coming," Apter added. (until 16:20)

Edge and AJ Styles will meet in a WrestleMania dream match

After this week's events, WWE made it official that the two men will square off in a potential show-stealing match at WrestleMania 38. The two men have been clamoring for a match against each other ever since Edge made his return at the Royal Rumble back in January 2020.

Styles even went on record on the Out of Character podcast a couple of weeks ago to state that he wanted to be in a match against The Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 38.

While using the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Arjun