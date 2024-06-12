Bill Apter explains why WWE Superstar was not banned or fined after recent actions (Exclusive)

A WWE Superstar recently launched a brutal assault on a multi-time champion. However, he has yet to be punished by the management for his actions. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter wasn't surprised by the company's decision and explained the reason behind it.

Following his match with Ilja Dragunov, Bron Breakker engaged in a backstage altercation with Ricochet. The Human Highlight Reel was ultimately taken to a medical facility due to the vicious assault by the former NXT Champion. In the past, WWE officials have punished stars for initiating such attacks. However, RAW general manager Adam Pearce hasn't penalized Breakker for his actions yet.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone, Bill Apter recently criticized the RAW segment, claiming it wasn't "believable.

"I'll tell you my opinion. They could have fined him and banned him or whatever. But by that point, Breakker had already been beaten up pretty much by Ilja Dragunov. So it wasn't believable. You know he had to get Richochet outside the ring by a car to make this whole thing mean something." [22:47 onwards]

With Ricochet seemingly being written off TV, it remains to be seen what is next for Bron Breakker in WWE.

