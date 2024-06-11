Is Ricochet injured following Bron Breakker's attack on WWE RAW?

Ricochet got involved in an altercation with Bron Breakker on RAW after the latter's match with IIja Dragunov. He emerged to the ring to protect Dragunov and assaulted Breakker.

Still, the former NXT champion attacked the high-flyer and Dragunov backstage. As a result of the assault, Ricochet went to a medical facility along with his fiance and WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin. He didn't sustain any injuries, but moving to a medical facility was part of the storyline that he is currently involved in. It was seemingly WWE's plan to write him off TV.

The high-flyer is expected to leave the company in the coming weeks, as his contract expires, and he reportedly will not renew it.

Ricochet reportedly not expected to appear on RAW again

Amid his contract expiration, Ricochet is not expected to appear again on Monday Night RAW. Fightful Select reports that the former champion has been written off TV and will make his final appearance on the red brand on June 10.

The inaugural Speed Champion is expected to attract interest from AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), but it is unclear where he will move next.

"He'll have great bangers with [Bryan] Danielson and [Will] Ospreay and Okada because I think, to me, they clipped his wings in WWE. And I don't know why because you know me, I'm a big fan of high-flying and I thought he was the greatest high-flyer since Rey Mysterio," wrestling veteran Konnan said during an appearance on the Keepin it 100 Official podcast on what company the high flyer should join next.

There is no indication that his fiance, Samantha Irvin, will leave the company; instead, she will remain as ring announcer.

