Bill Apter gives honest thoughts about latest Hall of Fame inductee (Exclusive)

A former WWE star is set to be inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame this year. Bill Apter gave his honest thoughts about the inductee.

The Natural Disasters were a well-known tag team that included Earthquake and Typhoon. They wrestled together between 1991 and 1993. During this time, they won the WWF Tag Team Championship. Following their split, Typhoon, aka Fred Ottman, went on to WCW, where he made his infamous debut as The Shockmaster, albeit in disastrous fashion. Despite this, The Natural Disasters will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter called WWE legend Fred Ottman a genuine person who has no attitude.

"He's real. When you talk about somebody in the business that has no attitude, he loves this business with a passion, and he's a genuine, warm human being. He'll never say no to an autograph, to a photo that people want to take with him. He loves everybody in this business," Apter said. [1:40 - 2:10]

Check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Bill Apter credited Diamond Dallas Page for helping Lex Luger

Lex Luger is another name who will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. The wrestling legend has spent the last few years confined to a wheelchair. However, he has been working with Diamond Dallas Page and has shown significant signs of improvement.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter credited DDP for taking so much effort with Lex Luger.

"Thank God for Diamond Dallas Page. It was Diamond Dallas Page that inspired Lex through DDP Yoga to start letting him try to get Lex Luger at the very least to stand up from his wheelchair. If it wasn't for DDP, I don't know if Lex would have been able to do this," Apter said. [From 9:30 onwards]

It will be interesting to see who will be the next person inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

