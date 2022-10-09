'Scarlett interfered a few times' - Hall of Famer weighs in on Karrion Kross' controversial win at WWE Extreme Rules (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter thought the strap match at WWE Extreme Rules lived up to the hype. He also mentioned Scarlett's interference in Drew McIntyre's loss to Karrion Kross.

Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross waged a war that spanned many weeks. The feud grew so personal that it was decided that a Strap match would be the best way to settle things. At WWE Extreme Rules 2022, it did seem like the Scotsman had Kross' number, but Scarlett changed the equation.

Legendary journalist Apter appreciated how good the match was while noting Scarlett's interference. He added that Strap matches were commonplace during the territorial glory days.

"Strap matches were commonplace back in the territorial glory days and they were always brutal. This one is no exception as they beat each other in the ring and even in the aisles of the arena. For much of the match Kross was not tied to the strap. Scarlett interfered a few times."

Apter went on to praise how the match panned out but made mention of Scarlett's interference again.

"Finally, McIntyre was able to tie Kross' end of the strap onto him [this is where the match officially began]. At this point the advantage went back and forth for some time with Kross gaining the advantage and eventually whipping Drew with the leather strap. McIntyre made a comeback. They traded whipping each other over and over. Drew hit a Future Shock and was ready for the Claymore -- Scarlett ran in and sprayed a substance into Drew's eyes [pepper spray] and Kross pinned him! Another XTREME match that lived up to the hype."

Karrion Kross picked up the biggest win of his career at WWE Extreme Rules with the help of his charismatic and mysterious wife. One has to wonder whether the feud is over or will continue due to the interference.

The internet was furious at how the big WWE Extreme Rules match played out

Drew McIntyre is an internet darling, and the fact that he lost thanks to interference did not sit well with the crowd. Twitter was incensed that Scarlett interfered in the big match and did not hold back their outrage.

stephanie @vetgirl3291 @WWEonFOX @realKILLERkross @DMcIntyreWWE @Lady_Scarlett13 That match sucked. A real man wouldn't need a woman to help him. They need a steel cage match so Drew can give him the beating he deserves @WWEonFOX @realKILLERkross @DMcIntyreWWE @Lady_Scarlett13 That match sucked. A real man wouldn't need a woman to help him. They need a steel cage match so Drew can give him the beating he deserves

Sv£ @Endofhypocrites @WWEonFOX @realKILLERkross @DMcIntyreWWE @Lady_Scarlett13 not mad at presay but karrion use to win all his matches with out scarlet blatantly interference @WWEonFOX @realKILLERkross @DMcIntyreWWE @Lady_Scarlett13 not mad at presay but karrion use to win all his matches with out scarlet blatantly interference

It is clear that both Kross and Scarlett are big players under the Triple H regime. This may not have been the case under the previous management. How far the company will go with both after WWE Extreme Rules remains to be seen.

