"I did not feel the WrestleMania fever" - Wrestling journalist on what Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar should have done on RAW [Exclusive]

Reputed journalist Bill Apter was not a very big fan of RAW before WrestleMania as he thought WWE could have done better with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

WrestleMania 38 will emanate from Austin, Texas, this weekend, and WWE are pulling out all of the stops before the show. The latest RAW was the go-home show before the biggest event of the year. It featured a bevy of performers on the card, including stars like Ricochet, the Usos, and Roman Reigns from SmackDown.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, Bill Apter that heclared he didn't enjoy the latest edition of RAW much. He felt that despite some good ratings, the show didn't do enough to sell the hype of Mania.

"It's the Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania, and I did not feel that WrestleMania fever at all. With Brock and Roman Reigns in the same building, I would have ended that show just in the ring, belt to belt, a stare down and then fade out. Wow! I was disappointed that the Miz didn't come out in the mask calling himself Mizsterio," Apter said. [12:01-13:00]

You can hear Apter's thoughts on the RAW before WrestleMania below:

The RAW preceding The Grandest Stage of Them All saw the likes of Reigns, Lesnar, McIntyre, and Becky Lynch appear on the red brand and had their distinctive moments. The Miz and Logan Paul were also a part of the show as the latter came out in Rey Mysterio's mask.

A champion vs. champion tag team match closed out the RAW before WrestleMania

The final match and segment of the night saw a notable tag team bout between the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro. The match ended in a no finish as The Street Profits attacked Riddle and Orton. This prompted Rick Boogs and Nakamura to enter the ring and led to a brawl.

While the Alpha Academy did not appear, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins ended the show by taking an RKO from Orton.

WWE has pushed Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns as the 'Biggest Match of All Time.' The two men will face each other on night two of The Showcase of The Immortals in a 'Winner Take All' match. It remains to be seen, however, whether the two men do finish SmackDown in a face-off.

