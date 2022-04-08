"That bothered me" - Bill Apter on one issue with The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Fame speech (Exclusive)

As per wrestling journalist Bill Apter, The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Fame speech may have confused younger fans.

The Phenom headlined the WWE Hall of Fame this year, where he spoke about his long journey in a passionate and emotional speech. Mark Calaway delivered the speech rather than The Undertaker character.

While speaking on The Bro Show, Bill Apter opened up on an issue with The Undertaker's Hall of Fame speech. He stated that the younger audience may not have known that The Undertaker was just a character and would've wondered who Mark Calaway was during his speech.

"There are several thoughts I have about this [Undertaker's Hall of Fame speech]. I thought his speech was brilliant. But the kids that are out there that watch this, [ask] 'Who is this guy? This isn't The Undertaker. This is Mark Calaway. I thought The Undertaker was The Undertaker in real-life.' They don't know that there's a guy under the guise of The Undertaker. That bothered me a little bit. Again, his speech was brilliant," said Apter. [19:48 to 20:19]

Apter also added that he would have liked to see The Undertaker feature more in the Hall of Fame ceremony. Apter suggested that the character should've rolled his eyes up when he was on the ramp, while also Tombstoned someone and left the ring as The Undertaker and not Mark Calaway.

AJ Styles tried to get The Undertaker to have another match with him in WWE

Undertaker @undertaker After last night, all I can say is thank you … and mama, we got the ring!!! #WWEHOF After last night, all I can say is thank you … and mama, we got the ring!!! #WWEHOF https://t.co/LA1IfIibSz

The Undertaker's last match in WWE history came against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. The Phenomenal One, though, tried to get The Deadman to have another match with him, but the Hall of Famer didn't return his calls.

“I think we all knew that once the Boneyard match got the reaction that it did, that might be it. I called, and he didn’t return my calls. Because he knew, ‘Hey, he’s going to convince me to have another match,’” said Styles.

The Phenom's last match was a cinematic Boneyard match, where Styles was buried alive by him. After this, The Undertaker officially announced his retirement at Survivor Series 2020 as WWE celebrated 30 years of his debut.

