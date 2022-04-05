"He didn’t return my calls" - Former WWE Champion reveals that The Undertaker did not respond to his calls for a second match

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has shed light on why The Undertaker did not answer his calls for a return match.

Styles and The Phenom squared off in an epic Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. The match received immense praise from the fans and critics alike, The Undertaker looked certain to get the victory from the point he chokeslammed The Phenomenal One from the top of a barn. The Deadman picked up the victory after burying Styles in an empty grave.

With the loss, Styles failed to join Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, the only two superstars to have defeated The Big Evil at WrestleMania. However, Styles did try to reach out to the WWE Hall of Famer for a second match. Speaking to Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. Styles stated that the 57-year-old never responded to his calls for a rematch.

“I think we all knew that once the Boneyard match got the reaction that it did, that might be it. I called, and he didn’t return my calls. Because he knew, ‘hey, he’s going to convince me to have another match.’” (3:25 onwards)

AJ Styles comments on The Undertaker's Hall of Fame induction

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles said it was awesome to see The Undertaker join the prestigious class of superstars in the Hall of Fame. The WWE legend was inducted by the company's chairman Vince McMahon.

In conversation with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., the 44-year-old highlighted that he is proud to have played a part in The Phenom's last ever WrestleMania bout.

“That’s awesome. It’s huge. But that’s a compliment to everybody that was involved in it, it wasn’t just me. There’s Gallows and Anderson, everybody setting everything up. It was a fun match that people can look back and go, ‘that was great.’ And if he thought that it was good enough for him to go, ‘you know what, I am good with hanging it up on that one,’ that makes me feel good.’” (2:34 onwards)

AJ Styles fought Edge in a losing effort at WrestleMania 38. He was distracted by Damian Priest before the Rated-R Superstar speared him to get the pin. The rivalry continued on last night's episode of RAW as Edge and Damian Priest teamed up once again to humiliate Styles.

