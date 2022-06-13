Hall of Famer wants Drew McIntyre and overlooked female star to win WWE Money in the Bank (Exclusive)

Eight men and eight women will compete at WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view in two ladder matches that could change the course of their careers. And our resident Hall of Fame journalist has chosen his winners – Shotzi and Drew McIntyre.

Hanging above them will be a briefcase with a contract they may cash in at any time on the reigning champions in their respective brands. Needless to say, it is a shortcut to the title picture that has become a staple in the company's programming. The event will take place on July 2 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor, Bill Apter, believes that Shotzi should win big at WWE Money in the Bank following her extraordinary performance against Ronda Rousey:

"After her showing against Rousey, if Shotzi gets in the MITB, she has a really good chance to win. She showed what a wrestling package she is and convinced me that she is at near the top of the ladder of competitors in the women's division of WWE."

The Hall of Fame journalist also picked Drew McIntyre as the winner from the men's side. One must note that Drew McIntyre and Sheamus competed to be the first entrant for the match, but it ended in a no-contest:

"Even though he's still involved with a bitter rivalry against Sheamus, I think Drew will get the briefcase."

Only time will tell if either of his predictions come true.

Shotzi @ShotziWWE Ummmmmm I just watched the match back and I DEFINITELY WON!!! That was like a 6 count! I won twice! Just because I don’t remember winning the match doesn’t mean it didnt happen! @WWE @VinceMcMahon Sir! I need my title match ASAP! Ummmmmm I just watched the match back and I DEFINITELY WON!!! That was like a 6 count! I won twice! Just because I don’t remember winning the match doesn’t mean it didnt happen! @WWE @VinceMcMahon Sir! I need my title match ASAP! https://t.co/8RK3vwprP1

Only one WWE Money in the Bank participant has been announced!

And her name is Lacey Evans. After a heated bout, she defeated Xia Li to qualify for the women's ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank. One has to assume that more names will be announced in the coming episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

With a smaller roster than usual, it will be interesting to see who gets the push. Unlike most years, the winners are not as obvious in 2022.

