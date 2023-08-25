Bill Apter predicts controversial finish for the next major Bloodline match involving 30-year-old top star (Exclusive)

Legendary journalist Bill Apter was recently asked about what he thinks will happen at Payback 2023 with The Bloodline. With one rumored match supposedly being between Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, Apter predicted how it could play out.

Jey vs. Jimmy Uso is one of the mega bouts rumored to happen at Payback after both brothers fell out. Jimmy ended up attacking Jey at SummerSlam when he competed for the world title. Jey then superkicked Jimmy on SmackDown and walked out of WWE.

Despite the match not being confirmed, Bill Apter told the host of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Mac Davis, that he wasn't sure how it will play out with The Bloodline come Payback.

The veteran then predicted that there could be a double disqualification after interference from the 30-year-old Solo Sikoa. The stars could also reunite to attack Sikoa, according to Apter.

"I think somehow it could end in a double-DQ with Solo [interfering]. Either that or they're going to make up and attack Solo and it's eventually going to lead to a tag team match between Solo and Roman against The Usos. Then again, remember, Jey [Uso] said he's quit WWE, so I don't know." [10:44 - 11:07]

Jey Uso received a tempting offer after leaving The Bloodline and WWE

Jey Uso has a tricky decision to make, one that fans are likely to see in the coming months. Given that he has "quit" WWE, it looks to be the perfect time for him to take a well-deserved hiatus.

However, Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio believes that there is a spot for Jey Uso on the stable after he quit The Bloodline. He stated that the doors would be open for the former tag team champion if he wanted to talk to Finn Balor and Co.

"Like I said, the doors will be open for Jey if he wants to come talk to us. I know he just lost his family. We're a family with open arms if you come to open arms with us. So, I think if Jey wants to come and talk to The Judgment Day, he's more than welcome to," he said.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Jey Uso after he walked out of the company. Jimmy Uso is also yet to respond to his brother attacking him on SmackDown.

