"Roman Reigns will fall" - Hall of Famer makes a bold prediction before WWE Clash at the Castle 

Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter believes that Roman Reigns will lose his match to Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle.

In case you've been living under a rock or a Dwayne Johnson, Reigns and McIntyre will compete in the main event of Clash at the Castle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Scottish Warrior holds a distinct advantage on this particular occasion as the event emanates from the United Kingdom.

Hall of Fame journalist Apter, who is a good personal friend of McIntyre's, is rooting for his boy. Here's what he said in a prediction made in the vein of his former cohort, the late, great Muhammad Ali:

"Hello, everyone. This is Bill Apter down here in Apter's Alley and like Muhammad Ali, I'm gonna make a bold prediction. I predict that Roman Reigns will fall and Drew McIntyre will take it all."

This is not the first time Mr. Apter has expressed these rather interesting comments. In an exclusive quote provided to Sportskeeda Wrestling last month at the insistence of this writer, Mr. Apter chronicled how he thought the feud would pan out. He believed that Roman Reigns will lose the title in the UK and win it back at Extreme Rules, which is to take place in the United States.

Drew McIntyre used to respect the old Roman Reigns

Once upon a time, Roman Reigns played by the rules and did not use the numbers advantage as he does now.

In an exclusive quote provided to Sportskeeda Wrestling, McIntyre expressed the following:

"I used to respect him so much when he got the job done by himself. If the fans were cheering him, booing him, no matter who he faced, whatever difficult situation he faced, he took it on head on, all against one, and I respected that Roman."

Who do you think has the upper hand in this contest?

