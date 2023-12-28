Bill Apter reveals his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling Tag Teams (Exclusive)

Legendary journalist Bill Apter recently shared his Mount Rushmore list of the best Tag Teams ever, picking names that may not be remembered by casual fans.

Having been involved in pro wrestling for more than 50 years, Bill Apter certainly knows his way around the business. He has had the privilege of working alongside and interviewing some of the most famous names in WWE and other promotions. This has also allowed him to see the rise of pro wrestling's various tag teams over time.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, the NWA Hall of Famer recalled some of the best tag teams he had witnessed during his time.

"The original fabulous Kangaroos, Al Costello and Roy Heffernan. Way way back in the Time machine, but that's, you know, the era that I grew up in. Road Warriors, absolutely. Mr. Fuji & Professor Tanaka, way back. (...) Red Bastien and Louis Klein were known as the Bastien brothers, when I was a kid, they along with Mark Lewin and Don Curtis. (...) I will take out one of my choices, the Bastien brothers, and I will put in Ole and Gene Anderson." [1:46 onwards]

You can check out the full video below:

Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the portrayal of Ric Flair in The Iron Claw

While the Iron Claw movie had good execution, Bill Apter thinks that Ric Flair's portrayal in the movie was next to abysmal.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran journalist stated:

"If I were the Nature boy Ric Flair, I'd be very upset. They could have picked people that could imitate... This wasn't an in-ring thing. This was a promo of what Ric Flair was going to do to Kerry Von Erich at the Texas stadium. (...) It was embarrassing. People in the theater, when I went... People in the theater were gasping when they saw that."

It remains to be seen if Ric Flair will also comment on the topic in the coming weeks.

