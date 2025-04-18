Bill Apter reveals his reaction to being sent a video of WWE Hall of Famer's nephew (Exclusive) 

A veteran journalist recently discussed a video sent by WWE Hall of Famer Ivan Koloff's nephew, Nikita Koloff. Judging by the comments, the video apparently impacted him greatly.

Nikita Koloff was himself an outstanding performer in the ring, having wrestled in several companies like the NWA and Jim Crockett Promotions. His heel persona inside the squared circle was notably entertaining. According to his words in the video, a large part of the credit goes to his uncle, Ivan Koloff, the recently announced inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, veteran journalist Bill Apter stated:

"Nikita Koloff sent me a 45-second video... He said, Ivan Koloff, without uncle Ivan, he would never would have been a major star. He became one of the great bad guys of all time, and he is one of the sweetest people I have ever met." [6:00 onwards]

Bill Apter also spoke about Ivan Koloff's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, along with Kamala

According to Bill Apter, the induction of Ivan Koloff and Kamala into the WWE Hall of Fame was well deserved.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran journalist had the following to say:

"He (Ivan Koloff) is such an amazing legend. He was a great competitor and one of the all-time greats in the business. And as for Kamala, what a great character, really. When you talk about sports entertainers, he exemplified that. But you know what? He was a scary heel. When he came out, kids would be terrified, and some of the adults, too. He really knew how to play a part." [3:50 onwards]

Dory Funk Sr. was also announced to be inducted alongside the two other legends this year, much to fans' appreciation.

