Bill Apter shares his condolences after Toby Keith passes away (Exclusive)

Legendary Journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about his interactions with famed personality Toby Keith, who recently passed away.

Toby Keith was one of the biggest names in the music industry, as both a singer and songwriter, among other things. He had also appeared on WWE RAW, in an angle involving Santino Marella. He passed away at the age of 62 due to stomach cancer. His death has plunged the entertainment world into mourning and profoundly affected the pro-wrestling community.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter shared his thoughts on the unfortunate matter and brought up how Toby was a part of TNA's first pay-per-view.

"I wanna bring something up... Toby Keith, one of the great patriots of the United States, one of the great songwriters, singers, entertainers, died on the 5th of February 2024. I interviewed him several times... He was such a great credit to everything he did. And remember, he was in the wrestling business, NWA-TNA, way back when. So, just wanted to send our condolences out to his family and friends." [3:45 onwards]

Jeff Jarrett has also reacted to Toby Keith's passing

Toby's appearance in TNA (then known as NWA-TNA) had Jeff Jarrett involved, who recently spoke about the unfortunate incident.

Taking to Instagram, the current AEW star stated:

“I don’t believe in coincidences…only convergences. I woke up at 4 am to a message on my phone of Toby’s passing. I just finished my media day in Huntsville, Alabama — for an event in the same arena where I busted his song, and he suplexed me on TNA’s first PPV."

He further added:

"The reason I tell this story is to explain what a friend Toby was to me — after he had already committed to my show, he was asked by the President of the USA to come to the White House to perform his new smash hit, Angry American, on the day of the event, June 19, 2002. Toby said a “diplomatically no” to them. Toby was a man of his word, honor, and integrity to his core, and I’ll never have a friend like him again. T, love you, my friend, Rest in Peace,” Jarrett wrote.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our deepest condolences to Toby Keith's family and friends at this difficult time.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, embed the exclusive YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Rhea Ripley explains how a Triple H vs. Ric Flair match got her into wrestling:

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE