When did Toby Keith appear on WWE RAW? Looking back at his involvement in wrestling

Toby Keith was one of the many musicians who followed WWE's products and even appeared on a previous episode of RAW. Like tradition, his appearance in the brand also gave way to getting up close to the action.

Toby Keith appeared as a guest star on the October 25, 2010, episode of RAW. He was first seen backstage with The Bella Twins, where he gifted the Hall of Famers his album and received his own Electrovision Championship title as a return gift.

Another star that welcomed him to the brand was Santino Marella. The former superstar shared that when he first came to the United States, the trendy music was hip-hop, but he transitioned into Country music later. Marella also sang one of Keith's songs in front of the musician. Although Toby seemed to enjoy the mini-concert, a former champion didn't.

Sheamus ruined their moment and stated Santino was embarrassing himself before challenging him to a match, which Marella accepted. Later that night, the legendary singer walked out with The Bella Twins before greeting fans and was visibly rooting for Marella against Sheamus.

However, Santino had the last laugh as he walked out as a victor following interference from John Morisson.

What did Toby Keith say about his 2010 WWE RAW appearance?

More of Toby Keith's WWE RAW appearance in 2010

Like many wrestling fans, the legendary country singer had a deep and early connection with the sport.

In a WWE video, Toby shared that he has been fascinated with wrestling since his formative years, revealing that he instantly agreed to appear on the show when Vince McMahon invited him. According to the legendary singer, fans consume WWE products as a release to have a good time, lots of rollercoaster moments, and showmanship.

What other wrestling promotion did Toby Keith appear in?

Toby was not just a fan of some of the wrestlers, but he was also friends with them. The Country singer was also friends with the legendary Jeff Jarrett. Due to their connection, the Hall of Famer invited him during TNA's two pay-per-views in 2002.

Toby Keith, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 62 due to stomach cancer on February 05. His mortal remains may have left the world, but the singer has left a legacy that will stand the test of time.

