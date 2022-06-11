Wrestling veteran Bill Apter shares funny prank involving WWE Legend (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently recalled a funny prank played on him by Hall of Famer Wahoo McDaniel.

McDaniel was associated with Jim Crockett Promotions in the 70s and with WCW in the late 90s. Apter worked with the promotion as a journalist and cameraperson under his first employer, Stanley Weston. In 2014 he would often contribute articles related to WWE.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter recalled a prank McDaniel played on him. He stated that he would leave one camera backstage and take the other with him to the ring.

In one incident, Apter went backstage and could not find his camera and informed Weston. He added that when they'd gone to the next territory, Wahoo McDaniel revealed that he was the one who took the camera to prank Apter.

"I go back to the dressing room and the camera’s gone. Everybody’s saying ‘I don’t know what happened to it’. Wahoo is saying ‘Well, you gotta be stupid leaving your camera anywhere why don't you take it and just put it under the ring or whatever?'" Bill Apter said.

He continued:

"So I go and I call my boss ‘You know that was a $300 camera, a Nikon’ that that’s what Stanley Weston sounded like. So, 'I'm sorry, we'll have to work this out, when you come back, get to the next territory.' Wahoo comes over to me, 'I found your damn ring, your damn camera.'" (33:00 - 33:33)

Bill Apter feels Gunther would be an apt opponent for John Cena on his return

Apter has been vocal about his opinions on superstars and happenings in the industry. His vast experience as a journalist in the business has made him a crucial voice in the world of wrestling.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Gunther defeated Ricochet to win his first title on the main roster. Following the match, Apter stated that the newly crowned Intercontinental Champion would be a suitable opponent for John Cena upon his return this month.

"Fans were strongly behind Ricochet. They despise Gunther. Cena can get back into the heart of the WWE Universe by coming in for his anniversary and beating the newly-crowned IC Champion Gunther."

The Cenation Leader is expected to return to the red brand on June 27. There is no confirmation on whether he will make an appearance on SmackDown. If he does, Bill Apter's prediction might come to reality.

