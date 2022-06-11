Hall of Famer believes John Cena should challenge a current champion to mark his 20th anniversary (Exclusive)

John Cena is scheduled to return on the June 27th edition of RAW to mark the 20th anniversary of his debut. Rumor mills are abuzz with speculation that his SummerSlam opponent may be United States Champion Theory.

Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter suggests a swerve in these very plans. In his estimation, John Cena should face Gunther.

The Hall of Fame journalist had this to say minutes after the new Intercontinental Champion was crowned:

"Fans were strongly behind Ricochet. They despise Gunther. Cena can get back into the heart of the WWE Universe by coming in for his anniversary and beating the newly crowned IC Champion Gunther," Apter said.

The man who's seen it all, from Bruno Sammartino to Bianca Belair, was not surprised by the title switch at all. In fact, he anticipated it.

"As soon as I heard Richocet was going against Gunther I had no doubt in my mind that unless Gunther was disqualified -- he would win the Intercontinental Championship. He is just too overwhelming for someone the size of Richochet."

As of writing, Cena is only scheduled to return to WWE RAW and not SmackDown. Whether or not that changes and what Bill Apter predicts will transpire remains to be seen.

Gunther could elevate a variety of babyfaces on the SmackDown brand in case he doesn't face John Cena

Even if The Cenation Leader does not show up to challenge the new Intercontinental Champion, the possibilities are seemingly endless.

Of course, WWE could book Ricochet vs. Gunther again, and they probably will, but the result is likely to be the same. Madcap Moss could certainly step up to Gunther in due time, and so could Shinsuke Nakamura once he's done teaming up with Riddle.

WWE @WWE



is the new Intercontinental Champion! The reign of The Ring General is upon us. @Gunther_AUT is the new Intercontinental Champion! #SmackDown The reign of The Ring General is upon us.@Gunther_AUT is the new Intercontinental Champion! #SmackDown https://t.co/rQbxzyFjjY

Shanky has shown babyface tendencies, and yes, he could certainly challenge the reigning champion. Of course, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will not be challenging Sheamus and his cohorts forever either.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Ring General as he looks to assert himself as a dominant force on SmackDown.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the quotes above.

Could Cody Rhodes rise to the level of his legendary father? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far