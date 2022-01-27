Bill Apter thinks 9-time WWE Champion could be #30 in the Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Legendary pro-wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the Men's Royal Rumble match, stating that 9-time WWE champion Triple H could be a part of it.

Triple H suffered a cardiac event last September following which he was forced to relinquish his duties from running day-to-day operations as head of NXT.

Appearing on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, Apter stated that The King of Kings could return as the final entrant of the Royal Rumble.

"You know, for months we haven't heard anything about him. But now there is no buzz about, is he coming back, when is he coming back, and all that stuff. What a place for number 28, 29, or even number 30," Bill Apter said.

You can check out the complete episode of Top Story below:

When did Triple H last compete in WWE?

Triple H last competed in WWE against Randy Orton in a Street Fight on an episode of RAW in January last year. It ended in a no contest following shenanigans from The Fiend and Alexa Bliss.

The Cerebral Assassin had taken a break from wrestling and actively led the black and gold version of NXT before being sidelined due to the aforementioned cardiac event. He recently made his first TV appearance following the event, in an edition of NBC news where he highlighted the advantages of WWE's NIL program.

While it looks unlikely, if the two-time Royal Rumble winner does indeed make his return at the pay-per-view, it will surely blow the roof of the building.

Do you think Triple H will return at the Royal Rumble? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

