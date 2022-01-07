Triple H makes first appearance on TV since being hospitalized after suffering a cardiac event

Triple H recently appeared on TV for the first time in months to discuss WWE’s new Next In Line program that launched in late 2021.

The 14-time WWE World Champion was reportedly admitted to hospital last September and underwent surgery due to a genetic heart problem. It was announced that The Game underwent a successful procedure. Shawn Michaels recently provided an update on Triple H's condition, stating that he's doing well.

During a recent edition of NBC News, Triple H talked about the new NIL program, saying it allows collegiate athletes to earn money while they're still in college.

“To allow college students to sort of monetize and utilize their name, image, and likeness. It has opened up an avenue for us. This allows them to have that open door to earn money while in college,” said Triple H. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Will Triple H ever wrestle in WWE again?

Triple H has been in WWE for nearly three decades. During his time in the company, he has held multiple championships and consistently performed in main events. He has feuded with and faced countless top stars including John Cena, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer, it's possible that The Game may return for a retirement match, but his days in the ring are most likely over.

"I wouldn’t expect HHH to ever wrestle again, although it is possible he may do one retirement match if he feels the need to leave on his own terms and doctors will clear him, but that’s not likely to be for a long time and he hasn’t even returned to behind-the-scenes work yet,'' said Meltzer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Triple H's last match in WWE was on the Jan 11th episode of Monday Night RAW where he collided with Randy Orton in a Street Fight.

Living legend William Regal has been released! Sportskeeda Wrestling's own legend Bill Apter reacts.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Triple H have another match in WWE? Yes No 3 votes so far