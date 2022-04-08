Wrestling veteran on what went wrong with the Stunner on Vince McMahon at WWE WrestleMania 38 (Exclusive)

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon looked great in the ring when he appeared at WrestleMania 38, as per journalist Bill Apter.

At WWE's marquee event, WrestleMania 38, The CEO got back in the ring in a surprise match against SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee. After the former won the match, Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared and landed a Stunner on him.

On this week's The Bro Show, veteran journalist Bill Apter was asked about Vince McMahon wrestling at WrestleMania 38. The former felt that McMahon's physique looked good and explained why the Stunner was not executed correctly.

"So two things here: 1) 'I showed my son-in-law (Triple H) that I can still do this.' 2) His body looked pretty amazing. As to the Stunner, I think if somebody got a Stunner as a shoot, they would've fallen the way he fell. There was no drama in it. Everybody was commenting on how poorly and how bad it looked, but, what the hell, he did it - and that's the bottom line," said Apter. [5:11 to 5:48]

McMahon did not react the way most expected him to when Austin kicked him in the gut to prepare him for the Stunner. He fell over, making it hard for The Texas Rattlesnake to hook the WWE Chairman's head and bring him to the ground.

What did people backstage in WWE feel about Vince McMahon's botched Stunner?

As per a report, McMahon was in a happy mood backstage after his match with McAfee and the Stunner from Austin.

Superstars, the creative team, and staff were laughing at the hilarious sequence of events between Austin and McMahon at The Show of Shows.

Another report stated that many in the creative team tried to talk the 76-year-old out of getting in the ring once again a few weeks before his match at WrestleMania 38.

