Bill Apter on who will take over WWE from Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

WWE could be in the hands of Stephanie McMahon after her father, and chairman Vince McMahon steps away from the company, as per veteran pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter.

Vince McMahon has been at the helm of affairs in WWE since he took over from his father in the 80s. Even today, McMahon hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, despite being in his 70s.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, a fan asked Apter about the future of WWE once Vince McMahon steps away.

Apter feels that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan could take over Vince McMahon's position in the company:

"With Vince gone - I've thought about this many times - I think Stephanie McMahon and Mr. Nick Khan, of course, I think Stephanie McMahon heir apparent more so than Shane McMahon. This is what I see. I think Shane may be involved somewhat, but I think Stephanie is the current corporate face along with Nick Khan. But Mr. McMahon will have to be full six-feet under for that to happen." (From 33:30 to 34:00)

The veteran journalist also stated that Stephanie McMahon has a great presence in the public sphere, which makes her an excellent candidate to be the face of the company.

"She's also got a great presence out there. She's a great face to the company, she really is," said Apter. (From 34:35 to 34:43)

Stephanie McMahon feels one person can't replace Vince McMahon in WWE

However, Stephanie McMahon herself believes that her father has many responsibilities and does too much to be replaced by one person.

"I don't think there will ever be a person to person replacement for Vince McMahon. He does too much. The landscape would look different; however it shakes out," said Stephanie McMahon.

With Vince McMahon looking to step back in the ring one more time, it seems like he will be the man calling the shots in WWE for a long time.

Who do you think should take over the company from Mr. McMahon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy