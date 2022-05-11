Veteran journalist Bill Apter on possible WWE plans if Roman Reigns takes a break (Exclusive)

WWE should remove Roman Reigns' titles from him if he takes a break and then have The Tribal Chief return later to win it back, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.

Recent reports have indicated that Reigns has signed a new WWE contract, ensuring lesser appearances for him. The Head of the Table is also not advertised for several live shows in the coming months.

On Sportskeeda's Top Story, veteran journalist Bill Apter commented on what WWE should do with the two men's world titles if Roman Reigns takes a break. He feels that the titles should be taken off Reigns, while a tournament to determine the two contenders for the title should be created. Reigns could then make a surprise return and win the final.

"You strip him [Roman Reigns] of the title and for several weeks, at least, you have a tournament to come up with two top contenders and he shows up in the final week somehow and gets the bid and wins the final," said Apter. [From 8:45 to 9:07]

The veteran journalist agreed with panelist Jeremy Bennett that Drew McIntyre could win the title from Roman Reigns at the upcoming Hell in a Cell.

Roman Reigns hinted at a move away from WWE at a live event recently

A few days before the WrestleMania Backlash, Reigns dropped a major hint that he would be starting a "new phase" in his career at a house show in Trenton.

"I've been here many times, you know what I'm saying? I've been here a couple of times in the past 10 years. And I'm starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don't know if I'll be back here again. If that's the case, I just wanna say thank you for all these years of support," said Reigns.

While a possible move to Hollywood can't be dismissed, it will be a while before he makes the switch, as he currently holds WWE and Universal Titles. It'd be interesting to see what Reigns meant in the future.

