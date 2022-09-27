'He makes me nervous' - Wrestling legend shares his opinion of WWE Superstar Dexter Lumis (Exclusive)

Bill Apter has admitted that WWE Superstar Dexter Lumis, who has been the scourge of The Miz's existence over the last few weeks, scares him.

The Hall of Fame journalist is alluding to the creepy actions of the demented WWE Superstar, who's done everything to terrify the A-lister.

From pulling a knife and emerging from the bottom of the ring, showing up at The Miz's residence, to finally taking out his entire security team, Lumis has certainly pulled no punches.

The legendary pro wrestling journalist, who also serves as Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, said the following:

"Dexter Lumis plays the part of a psychopath so well. He makes me nervous. Miz looks genuinely shaken as well. I'm interested to see how this all plays out."

While this is all leading to a Miz vs. Dexter Lumis match, it may take a few more weeks of these terrifying attacks to happen before it is made official. From the looks of it, Lumis is getting the rub from the veteran and is destined to be a big star in the current roster.

Vince Russo thinks WWE will pull a major storyline swerve with Dexter Lumis

While fans have a certain idea of the angle culminating in a match, Vince Russo disagrees. The former WWE head writer predicts a major swerve with Dexter Lumis.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Russo said the following:

“He didn’t press charges because they’re in on it together. He didn’t want Ciampa to get in the car with him, ‘No, no, I’m okay, I’m okay,’ because he knew Lumis was in the car! Which is good. I’ve got no problem with any of that. Lumis and Ciampa [feuding] could be awesome off the charts.”

Considering how seldom Mr. Russo praises Triple H's creative, this is undoubtedly a very heartening sign.

Is Dexter Lumis the creepiest character in World Wrestling Entertainment? Let us know in the comments.

Please link back to this article if you use any of these quotes in your publication.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far